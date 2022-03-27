Motorcyclist dies in Winn Parish crash

WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Goldonna man is dead following a crash on Highway 126 in Winn Parish on March 26, 2022.

Louisiana State Police said Thomas Homan, Jr., 42, was driving on HWY 126 on his motorcycle around 6 p.m. He drove off the right side of the road, overturned and got thrown from the motorcycle.

Homan sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains an on-going investigation at this time.

