Northwood-Lena Gators celebrate 1st championship in style with a parade

LENA, La. (KALB) - The Northwood-Lena Gators won their first state title earlier this month, and the celebration has not stopped since.

The players were overwhelmed with the support that they had. The bands that participated came from Bolton and Peabody and many more from the Rapides Parish came to celebrate with the Class 1A champions.

“I feel great,” said Na’kiyah Allen. What we did has never been done in school history, and it’s an awesome experience. It feels good to see the support we have.”

“It’s a blessing to have people that care and want to see us win,” said Elondra Williams.

“It feels very heartwarming to know that everybody in the community supports us,” said Liyah Perry. “It’s good to see people from all over the Rapides Parish support us.”

“We were able to come together and get the job done,” said LaShanda Cooper. “That loss from last year’s state championship game really put some fire up under us. But this year, we had a totally different mindset with one goal in mind and that was to be a state champion. These ladies are a part of history, and it means a lot to us because of where this program started.”

The Northwood Gators are enjoying all the love and support after winning their first championship. But when all the confetti falls and when the music stops, the only thing that is on their mind is running it back.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.