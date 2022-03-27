Walk-off this way: LSUA scores two walk-off victories in doubleheader sweep

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LSUA’s baseball team played in a pair of games that couldn’t have been much more different.

One was high scoring, while the other was a pitcher’s duel. But they both ended the same way: with a Generals walk-off.

LSUA (17-9 overall, 15-3 Red River Athletic Conference) used a pair of walk-offs to sweep Xavier (11-16, 7-11) on Saturday at Generals Field, winning 4-3 in game one and 11-9 in the second.

“It was a good day,” LSUA Interim Head Baseball Coach Kody Gautreaux said. “We competed all day long. Xavier’s a good team and will beat some teams in our conference.

“It was good for us to come out and go through a lot of adversity in both games and overcome it and come away with two walk-off wins.”

In game one, Julien Kliebert’s bunt single that turned into a walk-off when catcher Skyler Roberts’s throw to nab the speedy Kliebert hit the runner and bounced away, allowing Jack Whitaker to come in and avoid the tag attempt from Roberts to score the winning run in a 4-3 victory.

Jordan Ardoin was the hero in game two, crushing a first-pitch slider over the left field wall for the Generals second walk-off home run of the season, joining Peyton Marcantel’s walk-off blast against Huston-Tillotson on Feb. 26.

The Generals had to come back in both games. In the first game, the Generals trailed 3-1 going to the bottom of the sixth when the first two batters reached and were bunted over. With runners on second and third, a sacrifice fly from Zack Larson and wild pitch tied the game and set the stage for a dramatic finish.

After Brandon Noel pitched a perfect top of the seventh, the offense did the work in the bottom of the frame to give him the win. Marcantel led off with a double and was pinch ran for by Whitaker.

Kliebert stepped to the box and placed a beautiful bunt down and Roberts tried to throw out Kliebert, the ball bounced off the Generals speedster and went into short right. Whitaker raced around second and avoided the tag to score the winning run.

LSUA started fast in the second game, leading 3-0 after two innings. But a six-run frame in the fifth for XULA forced the Generals to play catchup the remainder of the game. LSUA scored three in the seventh to tie the game, but the Gold Rush responded with two in the top of the eighth.

Ivan Prejean hit a two-run blast in the eighth to respond to XULA’s two in the top half, which set up Ardoin’s heroics.

The Generals have won eight of nine overall and 14 of the last 15 in league action, as they stand alone in second place in the RRAC standings.

Generals Field has been kind to LSUA this season, as it is 9-1 at home this season and 9-0 in RRAC games at home.

The Generals play now play 11 of their next 12 games on the road, including three straight series in RRAC play, beginning on Friday with a trip to San Antonio to face a red-hot Our Lady of the Lake team that has won eight in a row.

LSUA’s next home game is a mid-week contest against Loyola on April 12.

Game 1: LSUA 4, XULA 3

Like in game one of the series on Friday, the visiting Gold Rush jumped out early and the Generals had to rally late.

LSUA’s starter Seth Trahan and XULA’s Nigel Mayfield went toe-to-toe. The first runs for each team were unconventional as well, as the Gold Rush drew first blood when Trahan struck out Roberts swinging, but the pitch went past the catcher Marcantel and reached first, as Matt Muhleisen scampered home from third to give the visitors the early lead.

Muhleisen started off that inning with a single, one of his game-high three in the opener.

The Generals had a threat against Mayfield in the first inning, loading the bases on a walk, hit and an error. That threat ended when Mayfield induced a weak ground ball back to the mound and he started a 1-2-3 inning ending double play.

In the first three innings, LSUA left four on and lost another on a play at the plate.

In the fourth, Brant Leslie used a leadoff double to the left-center field gap to come around and score the Generals first run of the day. It looked like the leadoff hit would go to waste, as the next two batters grounded out, leaving Leslie stranded at third. However, a wild pitch brought home Leslie and the Generals tied the score.

XULA responded with two in the sixth to take the lead back. The first four batters reached, including a Deionte Norris single through the left side of a drawn-in infield to give the Gold Rush the lead once again.

An error scored another run, but LSUA was able to escape more damage due to a caught stealing when Norris tried to come home.

In a back-and-forth affair, the Generals responded with a pair. The first two batters reached and a sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third with one out. A sacrifice fly from Zack Larson put the tying run 90 feet away with two outs. Pinch runner Trace Galloway came in to score to tie the game again.

The Generals speed did damage throughout the game, as Galloway scored on the wild pitch and Whitaker used his speed to score the winning run in the seventh.

Brandon Noel came in and threw a perfect frame, striking out a pair, and put himself in line for the win since the Generals scratched across the winning run off Kliebert’s bunt single and subsequent error that allowed Galloway to score.

“I was just focused on getting the bunt down,” Kliebert said of his bunt single. “I fouled the first one off, but luckily we were able to pull off the walk-off on the next one. It was a good team win.”

Kliebert is the only Generals play to record multiple hits in the game.

Game 2: LSUA 11, XULA 9

Whereas the first two games of the series were dominated by pitching, the final game of the three-game set was not.

In a back-and-forth affair, the Generals rallied twice from multi-run deficits to tie the score and set up Ardoin’s mammoth shot in the bottom of the ninth off Norris, who had come into put out the fire in the eighth.

“I was just sitting back, looking for anything I can get a good swing on,” Ardoin said of his walk-off home run. “It was there and I went and got it and put the barrel on it.”

Ardoin was knocking the ball all around the whole game, going 3-for-5 with the home run and five RBI.

In that eighth inning, the Generals received a spark with two outs. Brant Leslie worked a two-out walk before Prejean blasted a pitch over the left field wall for a game-tying home run.

“(Ardoin and Prejean) are both good, experienced hitters,” Gautreaux said. “Ivan was hunting fastball and he was able to get that fastball and not miss it, which is what good hitters do.”

Prejean posted one of his best outings of the season, recording three hits in four at-bats with three runs driven in.

Three straight walks followed to load the bases and knock Colby Henderson from the game. Norris came in to record a strikeout to end the inning.

XULA scored two in the top of the inning to grab that lead. Back-to-back hits from Zachary Elias and Co Co Simoneaux pushed across two runs to give the Gold Rush back the advantage.

Simoneaux was a one-man wrecking crew for the visitors in the second game, going 3-for-4 with five RBI.

Following an early Generals spurt to take a 3-0 lead, the Gold Rush responded with seven consecutive runs, including six in the fifth inning. The first four batters reached, with a bases clearing double from Simoneaux being the big blow to turn a two-run deficit into a one-run lead, which chased LSUA starter Will Vice from the game.

The Gold Rush scored three more off two more hits and a costly error on a throw from behind the plate after a wild pitch that sailed into left field, scoring Muhleisen, who began the pitch at first.

All in all, XULA poured in six runs on six hits and took advantage of the error to go up 7-3.

A wild seventh inning left the game tied after LSUA scored three times, all of the damage came with two outs.

With a runner at second, Larson hit a flare into shallow left field and left fielder Courtland Posey dove for it to try to make the grab. The XULA players, coaches and fans thought he grabbed it, but the umps said he trapped it and LSUA took advantage, as Prejean came into score to bring up the tying run to the plate.

An RBI single from pinch hitter Keith McKigney and RBI double from Marcantel tied the score at 7, which helped lead to the final thrilling finish.

