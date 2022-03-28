1 dead, another injured in Alexandria shootings

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man is dead and another was injured in two shooting incidents that occurred in the city on March 27, 2022.

The Alexandria Police Department received word of a shooting occurring on Orchard Street around 8:22 p.m. Upon arrival, they located Jason Clovis, 24, lying on the ground near Florence Avenue with what appeared to be gunshot wounds in his torso area. He was transported to a hospital where he died from the injuries.

Later, APD was informed of another gunshot victim, Derrick Swafford, 27, being at a hospital to treat an injury to his leg. According to APD, Swafford said he could not recall where he was shot but was picked up at the intersection of Florence Avenue and Levin Street, approximately two blocks from the first shooting, and brought to the hospital.

APD is currently unaware if these shooting are connected. Anyone with information about any of this is asked to contact them at (318) 441-6460.

