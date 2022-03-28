Alexandria juvenile shot at, but not injured, on Levin Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Levin Street on March 28, 2022.

APD said they received a call about the shooting around 3:31 p.m. Upon arrival, they found that nobody had been harmed, but learned that a 16-year-old had been fired upon by an unknown person.

If anyone has any information about this, contact APD at (318) 441-6460.

