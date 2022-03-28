Advertisement

APSO: Registered sex offender arrested for 100 counts of child pornography

Deadrick Taylor
Deadrick Taylor(APSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Cottonport man has been arrested for 100 counts of child pornography.

Deadrick Taylor, 41, is a convicted sex offender registered in Avoyelles Parish from charges back in January 2007 for molestation of a juvenile.

Following an investigation by APSO and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Taylor was arrested on March 23 on the above charge. Taylor was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-1 Jail Facility. Bond was set at $100,000.

Taylor remains in jail at this time. APSO said the investigation is ongoing and there may be more charges.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

STORM BLOG: The latest on closures and severe weather information
1 dead, another injured in Alexandria shootings
Brandon Francisco was arrested in Missouri on active warrants out of Rapides Parish.
Person of interest in Louisiana missing persons case arrested on warrants out of Rapides Parish
Alexandria juvenile shot at, but not injured, on Levin Street
Alaina Cole
Houma woman accused of driving stolen vehicle to Grant Parish to bond out boyfriend

Latest News

A Med Express Ambulance
“More ambulances save more lives”: Med Express hoping Alexandria approves multiple ambulance services
Med Express hoping Alexandria approves multiple ambulance services
STORM BLOG: The latest on closures and severe weather information
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Father fatally shoots son, who was armed during confrontation, St. Charles sheriff says
Rapides Parish sheriff discusses preps for March 30 severe weather