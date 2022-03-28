APSO: Registered sex offender arrested for 100 counts of child pornography

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Cottonport man has been arrested for 100 counts of child pornography.

Deadrick Taylor, 41, is a convicted sex offender registered in Avoyelles Parish from charges back in January 2007 for molestation of a juvenile.

Following an investigation by APSO and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Taylor was arrested on March 23 on the above charge. Taylor was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-1 Jail Facility. Bond was set at $100,000.

Taylor remains in jail at this time. APSO said the investigation is ongoing and there may be more charges.

