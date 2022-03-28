Advertisement

Average US gas price drops 6 cents over 2 weeks to $4.37

Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year. (CNN, @DTGTACOS, INSTAGRAM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 6 cents over the past two weeks to $4.37 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the decrease comes after nine straight weeks of price hikes totaling 98 cents.

The price at the pump is $1.42 higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in Los Angeles, at $5.99 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.70 per gallon.

The average price of diesel is $5.16 a gallon, down 4 cents.

1 dead, another injured in Alexandria shootings