CLTCC to host State SkillsUSA Competition March 28-April 1 in Alexandria

The following has been provided by CLTCC:

More than 200 regional medalists from across the Louisiana Community and Technical System will compete in various work skill categories in the 2022 SkillsUSA State competition at the Downtown Alexandria campus March 28 - April 1 for the chance to advance and compete in national competition.

“The Louisiana Post-Secondary SkillsUSA state competition is the culmination of the hard work of our system and our 12 colleges. It also signifies our state’s commitment to career and technical education,” said Dr. Damian Glover, State Director for SkillsUSA Louisiana. “This week we will be providing avenues and opportunities for our students to demonstrate skills and knowledge in some of the highest wage and demand areas within the country. We are excited to welcome our participants and observers as we host our first in-person conference in more than two years.”

Ramona Guin, CLTCC Health Occupations Coordinator and SkillsUSA advisor, explained SkillsUSA is a student organization for career and technical students to learn and develop personal, workplace, and technical skills related to their chosen profession.

“As the chapter advisor, I have had the opportunity to watch the growth of our students and faculty in all aspects of SkillsUSA,” she said. “This year at regionals, our students competed in activities related to leadership and skills-related competitions. We are proud to host this year’s 2022 Louisiana SkillsUSA competition this week here on our campus.”

During the week, students will be competing at both the main campus on Murray Street and at the Cleco Advanced Manufacturing Center on Second Street.

“We have more than 200 students competing in events related to business, allied health, practical nursing, welding, HVAC, carpentry, and advanced manufacturing. These students span the state, traveling from Caddo and Bossier, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Hammond, Covington, and communities in central Louisiana,” Guin said. “There will be a formal opening ceremonies Monday and awards will be presented Friday morning. Students who earned Gold, Silver, or Bronze medals in a regional competition at any of the LCTCS campuses are eligible to compete in the State competition.”

Louisiana gold medalists are then eligible to advance to the national competition at the National Leadership and Skills Conference, scheduled for June 20-24 in Atlanta, Georgia. Last year CLTCC had a record four gold medalists at the 2021 SkillsUSA National Competition. This will be the first time the State competition has been hosted in Downtown Alexandria and our new campus.

“SkillsUSA is an incredible program, and CLTCC is delighted to be able to host the State competition at our downtown Alexandria campus,” said Chancellor Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle. “We’re wishing all competitors the best and rooting for the 60 CLTCC students competing. They work so hard all year for this opportunity, and we’re so proud of each of them for striving to develop their skills and compete to be the very best.”

Sawtelle noted the events, including the opening ceremonies, the skills competitions, and the closing ceremonies, are free and open to the public.

“We would love to have people from the community join us in cheering on these students,” he said. “They work so hard all year long and we would love for people to see how proficient and highly skilled these students are. It is amazing to see.”

For information about enrollment visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.