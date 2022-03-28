Advertisement

Highway patrol supervisor leaving work saves woman from alleged kidnapping

The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery is shown along U.S. 395 in Mono County,...
The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery is shown along U.S. 395 in Mono County, California.(Mono County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (KOLO) - A California Highway Patrol supervisor getting off his shift came across an alleged kidnapping and domestic battery, the Mono County Sheriff’s Office reported.

An unidentified man was booked on charges of kidnapping, felony domestic violence, terrorist threats and assault likely to produce great bodily injury.

The Bridgeport CHP supervisor was going north on California 108 between Walker and Bridgeport at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday when he saw a vehicle stuck on the right shoulder, KOLO reports.

As the CHP vehicle approached, a woman ran towards it and jumped inside. She was shaking and could not speak, the sheriff’s office said.

An adult male followed her.

When the supervisor asked if she was safe, she shook her head “no,” the sheriff’s office said.

The man was detained.

Another CHP officer and a Mono County deputy arrived. Their investigation determined the woman had been kidnapped and attacked on the side of the road.

The woman was taken to a safe place, and an advocacy group responded to help her.

The investigation into the alleged crimes is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

STORM BLOG: The latest on closures and severe weather information
1 dead, another injured in Alexandria shootings
Brandon Francisco was arrested in Missouri on active warrants out of Rapides Parish.
Person of interest in Louisiana missing persons case arrested on warrants out of Rapides Parish
Alexandria juvenile shot at, but not injured, on Levin Street
Alaina Cole
Houma woman accused of driving stolen vehicle to Grant Parish to bond out boyfriend

Latest News

In this Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the...
California governor rejects parole for Manson family member
A Med Express Ambulance
“More ambulances save more lives”: Med Express hoping Alexandria approves multiple ambulance services
Med Express hoping Alexandria approves multiple ambulance services
STORM BLOG: The latest on closures and severe weather information
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Father fatally shoots son, who was armed during confrontation, St. Charles sheriff says