Louisiana Christian releases 2022 football schedule

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian Wildcats have released its 2022 football schedule ahead of their second season in the NAIA.

In the team’s first season in the Sooner Athletic Conference, the Wildcats went 4-7 overall and 4-5 in conference play.

For the second straight season, Louisiana Christian will be featured on ESPN+. If you have a subscription, fans can watch the Wildcats in Week 2 when they take on Stetson University.

To start the season, the Wildcats will be on the road for four out of the first five games. LCU will play five games at Wildcat Field in Pineville in 2022.

Home games are in bold.

September 3 - Southwestern Assemblies of God University - Kickoff at 6 p.m.

September 10 - Stetson University - Kickoff at 6 p.m.

September 17 - Arizona Christian University - Kickoff at 11 a.m.

September 24 - Ottawa University of Arizona - Kickoff time TBA

October 1 - Oklahoma Panhandle State University - Kickoff at 2 p.m.

October 8 - Arkansas Baptist College - Kickoff at 2 p.m.

October 15 - Wayland Baptist University - Kickoff at 2 p.m.

October 22 - Texas Wesleyan University - Kickoff at 2 p.m.

October 29 - Langston University - Kickoff at 2 p.m.

November 5 - Lyon College - Kickoff at 2 p.m.

November 12 - Texas College - Kickoff at 2 p.m.

