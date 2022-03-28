Advertisement

Louisiana Christian releases 2022 football schedule

LCU looks to keep the win streak rolling
LCU looks to keep the win streak rolling(kalb)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian Wildcats have released its 2022 football schedule ahead of their second season in the NAIA.

In the team’s first season in the Sooner Athletic Conference, the Wildcats went 4-7 overall and 4-5 in conference play.

For the second straight season, Louisiana Christian will be featured on ESPN+. If you have a subscription, fans can watch the Wildcats in Week 2 when they take on Stetson University.

To start the season, the Wildcats will be on the road for four out of the first five games. LCU will play five games at Wildcat Field in Pineville in 2022.

Home games are in bold.

  • September 3 - Southwestern Assemblies of God University - Kickoff at 6 p.m.
  • September 10 - Stetson University - Kickoff at 6 p.m.
  • September 17 - Arizona Christian University - Kickoff at 11 a.m.
  • September 24 - Ottawa University of Arizona - Kickoff time TBA
  • October 1 - Oklahoma Panhandle State University - Kickoff at 2 p.m.
  • October 8 - Arkansas Baptist College - Kickoff at 2 p.m.
  • October 15 - Wayland Baptist University - Kickoff at 2 p.m.
  • October 22 - Texas Wesleyan University - Kickoff at 2 p.m.
  • October 29 - Langston University - Kickoff at 2 p.m.
  • November 5 - Lyon College - Kickoff at 2 p.m.
  • November 12 - Texas College - Kickoff at 2 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

STORM BLOG: The latest on closures and severe weather information
1 dead, another injured in Alexandria shootings
Brandon Francisco was arrested in Missouri on active warrants out of Rapides Parish.
Person of interest in Louisiana missing persons case arrested on warrants out of Rapides Parish
Alexandria juvenile shot at, but not injured, on Levin Street
Alaina Cole
Houma woman accused of driving stolen vehicle to Grant Parish to bond out boyfriend

Latest News

Pineville beats ASH to claim first place in District 5A
Pineville pitches shutout against ASH to take over as top team in District 2-5A
High School Softball: ASH Trojans vs Pineville Rebels
Andy Dalton
REPORT: Saints signing veteran QB Andy Dalton
Taysom Hill has split time at quarterback and other positions while in New Orleans. (AP...
Taysom Hill moving back to tight end for the Saints
Grace Christian to play in iconic Field of Dreams ballpark in Iowa in April