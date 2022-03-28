Advertisement

Louisiana OMV extends call center hours for reinstatement services

(Source: Louisiana OMV)
By Matthew Boudreaux
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
The following was released to us by the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana OMV Call Center will remain open until 6:30 p.m. on weeknights, until further notice.

Due to a high volume of customers seeking driver’s license reinstatement services, the OMV Call Center is now open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Customers can reach an OMV agent by dialing (225) 925-6146 and selecting option three. The extended hours from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. are reserved for driver’s license reinstatement services only. All other call center services are available during normal business hours only. Driver’s license reinstatement transactions are not available at OMV field offices.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles can process reinstatements in the following ways:

  • Phone: OMV Call Center - (225) 925-6146 (Option 3).
  • Mail: Office of Motor Vehicles, P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896
  • Public Tag Agent (PTA): PTAs can perform limited reinstatement transactions.
  • Online: Visit www.expresslane.org, select “Contact Us” and choose Installment Agreement, Driver’s License Suspension Information or Insurance Revocations/Violations as inquiry type.

Customers are encouraged to check their driver’s license status at www.expresslane.org regarding flags, blocks, suspensions or disqualifications.

