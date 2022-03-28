Advertisement

Louisiana panel OKs bump in state pay for local police, firefighters

(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A state supplement to the pay local police and fire personnel receive in Louisiana would go up by $100 a month under legislation approved by a state Senate committee.

Monday’s unanimous vote by the Finance Committee sends the bill to the Senate floor for debate.

Sen. Bodi White, a Baton Rouge area Republican, sponsored the bill. It would move monthly supplemental pay from $500 to $600.

Municipal police officers, parish sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, Native American tribal police, harbor police and fireboat workers are among those covered by the bill.

The annual cost was estimated at more than $24 million.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, another injured in Alexandria shootings
Brandon Francisco was arrested in Missouri on active warrants out of Rapides Parish.
Person of interest in Louisiana missing persons case arrested on warrants out of Rapides Parish
Harvey James George
Pineville man arrested on weapons, drug charges
RECAP: March 26 Municipal Primary Election
Motorcyclist dies in Winn Parish crash

Latest News

Sen. John Kennedy at Louisiana Christian University in Pineville, La. on March 28, 2022.
Sen. John Kennedy visits NRBIA
Sen. Kennedy visits NRBIA, discusses Cenla concerns
Alaina Cole
Houma woman accused of driving stolen vehicle to Grant Parish to bond out boyfriend
FILE - Police car on fire during George Floyd protest in Miami, FL. | Photo Date: 5/30/2020
Should lethal force be used in self-defense during a riot? This state lawmaker says yes
Justifiable homicides bill