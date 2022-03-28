Advertisement

Override veto session on redistricting maps set for Wednesday

The regular session is now expected to pause so a veto override session can get underway.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Legislators are getting ready for a big week ahead at the Louisiana State Capitol.

The regular session is now expected to pause on Wednesday, March 30, so a veto override session can get underway.

This follows the decision by Gov. John Bel Edwards to block Republican-drawn maps in the state’s redistricting process.

A two-thirds vote from both chambers is needed to override the governor.

It should be no problem for Republicans in the Senate, but those in the House only hold 68 of the 70 seats needed for them to meet the two-thirds threshold.

It means even with every Republican vote, either two Democrats, two Independents, or one of each will be needed to meet their goal.

It’s an uphill battle, though, given not every Republican is on board.

