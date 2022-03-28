Person of interest in Louisiana missing persons case arrested on warrants out of Rapides Parish

St. Joseph, Mo. (KALB) - A person of interest in a Louisiana missing persons case has been arrested in St. Joseph, Missouri on warrants out of Rapides Parish.

Brandon Francisco was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals in Missouri.

Francisco is a person of interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie, a Scott, Louisiana woman, who went missing back on March 9. Goodie is reported to be a contract driver who was driving a customer to Houston, Texas before she was last seen.

Francisco is believed to be the last person to have come in contact with her before being reported missing. He had a warrant out in Rapides Parish for failing to appear in court the same day Goodie was last seen.

KALB is still waiting to confirm if that was the warrant that Francisco was arrested on.

KALB has contacted the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for more information, and we are expecting more details to be released on Monday, March 27.

