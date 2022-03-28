Sentencing for Kayla Giles delayed, attorneys unenroll, new attorney joins case

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A sentencing hearing set for Monday for Kayla Giles in the Rapides Parish courthouse was delayed until April 14 at 1:30 p.m.

The delay was ordered because both of Giles’ trial attorneys, George Higgins and Rocky Willson, unenrolled as counsel. A new post-conviction attorney, Jane Hogan of Hammond, enrolled to represent her.

Giles was convicted of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in January for the Sept. 8, 2018 deadly shooting of her estranged husband, Thomas Coutee, Jr. in an Alexandria Walmart parking lot during a custody exchange. A conviction of second-degree murder brings a mandatory life sentence in Louisiana.

Higgins told the court at the appearance on Monday that the move to change attorneys was “Ms. Coutee’s desire as well.”

Judge Greg Beard was vocally frustrated that the sentencing would be delayed as he settled on a new date.

Hogan told the court that she was hired about two weeks ago and said she intended to file several motions, namely one for a new trial, one for a pre-sentence memo, and one for a judgement notwithstanding the verdict.

Judge Beard asked Hogan, “Why did we wait for two months for this to happen? Now, we’re looking at motions that could be handled on appeal?

Hogan assured Judge Beard that she could quickly have the motions ready ahead of the April 14 sentencing date.

“The court is kind of interested in seeing what issues you’ll be raising in the motion for a new trial and the motion for a judgement notwithstanding the verdict,” said Judge Beard.

Judge Beard gave Hogan a deadline of April 4 to file her motions. Assistant Attorney General Joseph LeBeau objected to the continuance of sentencing. He was given until April 11 to respond to Hogan’s motions.

Hogan told the court she would be stopping by Higgins’ office to pick up Giles’ file after court wrapped up.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.