Former CEO of failed Pineville aluminum plant pleads guilty in federal court

LAFAYETTE, La. (KALB) - Roger Boggs, 53 of Mobile, AL, the former CEO of Revolution Aluminum who was supposed to bring a $1.5 billion plant to Pineville in 2015, has pleaded guilty to a count of “making false statements on a loan or credit application.” The plant was never built.

Boggs was facing an additional count of the same charge, as well as a count of “bank fraud.” Those were dismissed by federal prosecutors on Monday. His trial was set to begin in Lafayette in the Western District federal courthouse next week before he changed his plea.

Boggs was indicted by a grand jury in 2019 for allegedly engaging in a series of schemes to obtain a commercial loan from Red River Bank. Prosecutors said he submitted fraudulent stock certificates and signed a fraudulent mortgage to support his request.

They said he also falsely claimed he owned 26 million shares of the company American Specialty Alloys, and pledged one million shares to the bank as collateral.

The maximum punishment for Boggs’ guilty plea is a prison term of not more than 30 years, a fine of not more than $1 million, or both. He’s also eligible for a term of supervised release.

Boggs will be sentenced by Judge Robert Summerhays on June 30. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Ayo and Tiffany Fields. Boggs was represented by James Klock, a federal public defender.

