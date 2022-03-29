Grace Christian to play in iconic Field of Dreams ballpark in Iowa in April

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - “Is this heaven? No, it’s Iowa.”

It might feel like heaven for the Grace Christian Warriors when they travel to Dyersville, Iowa next month to play a game at the Field of Dreams. The ballpark became iconic back in 1989 in the movie, “Field of Dreams.”

What all started as a vacation trip to the field for Warriors’ Head Coach Josh Brown turned into a crazy idea and one that he had to take a chance on.

“I reached out to a guy I met there and asked what would be the chances of us playing on one of those fields,” said Coach Brown. “He told me, and I was shocked. I don’t think a lot of people understand how beautiful the place is. I think when the kids get there and see how beautiful the place is, then it’s really going to hit them.”

The Warriors will truly be able to soak it all in from possibly being able to visit the famous house from the film to even walking through the cornfields to get to the stadium.

In 2021, Major League Baseball played a regular-season game at the Field of Dreams location, and now next month these high school players will be able to live a major league dream.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity because you watch the movies all the time like that, and it will be great to go and play like that,” said Warriors’ catcher Cody Davis.

It would also be assumed that since Grace Christian will be playing in Dyersville that every player would have seen the movie by now, but that’s not the case necessarily.

“I have not,” said Warriors’ pitcher Seth Cook when asked if he’s watched “Field of Dreams.” “I need to sit down and watch it, but I haven’t gotten to it.”

Each player will have a chance to either watch the iconic film for the first time or jog their memory of it, since the trip from Alexandria to Iowa will be an over 14 hour drive.

Grace Christian will be taking on Weston High School located in Jonesboro, Louisiana in the game on April 23. Both schools are currently the top two ranked teams in Class B in Louisiana.

This will be the regular season finally for both schools before starting their playoff run.

