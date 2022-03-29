Houma woman accused of driving stolen vehicle to Grant Parish to bond out boyfriend

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Houma woman has been accused of driving a stolen vehicle to Grant Parish so she could bond out her boyfriend.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office claims when Alaina Cole, 21, arrived at the Grant Parish Detention Center, she admitted that the vehicle she came in was stolen.

Cole was arrested for the illegal possession of stolen things.

A Houma woman was arrested after she drove a stolen vehicle to the Grant Parish Detention Center to bond someone out of... Posted by Grant Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, March 28, 2022

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.