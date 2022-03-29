KALB Exclusive: Sen. Kennedy discusses campaign & national concerns

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Ahead of the November election for U.S. Senate, incumbent Sen. John Kennedy, a Republican, sat down with News Channel 5 to discuss his re-election effort and concerns he has over how issues are being handled in the nation’s capital.

Kennedy grew up in Zachary, a city outside of Baton Rouge. He earned a law degree from Virginia School of Law and a Bachelor of Civil Law degree from Oxford University. Before being elected to a Senate seat in 2016, he served as the state’s treasurer for five terms.

Kennedy outlined three, primary concerns, including the situation in Ukraine, rising inflation and Washington D.C.’s approach to solving America’s problems.

”Most people in Washington D.C., I can tell you, people there think common sense is illegal,” said Kennedy. “Just about everybody there thinks the federal government made America great. I don’t. I think ordinary people doing ordinary things made America great. Most of the people there, the place is run by a bunch of managerial elites, by that, I mean insurance politicians, members of the media, academics, bureaucrats, corporate phonies, and they all think they’re smarter and more virtuous than the American people and that the American people ought to just do what they say. And I think that the American people don’t need these elites in D.C. to tell them how to run their lives. They’re perfectly capable of running their lives themselves.”

When asked if he felt Louisiana was overlooked in terms of disaster relief and economic investment, like the oil and gas industry, Kennedy said he felt that was not the case. He explained he feels he tries his best to get Louisiana its fair share.

”In terms of oil and gas, 14 months ago before President Biden became president, America was energy independent,” said Kennedy. “President Biden has destroyed that. He doesn’t want us to be energy independent. Instead of being energy independent, he wants us to buy our oil from foreign countries that hate us so that those foreign countries will have more money to buy weapons to try and kill us. And that’s bone to the deep, bone-deep down to the marrow stupid. And I just I think if President Biden wants to secure America’s place in the world and if we want to put Putin to his knees, President Biden has got to take his boot off the throats of the oil and gas industry in Louisiana and America.”

He also said that he fought hard for Louisiana to obtain disaster aid for storms since 2020, including Hurricane Laura which greatly impacted Central Louisiana. In August 2021, his effort to obtain $1.1 billion for Southwest Louisiana failed in the Senate. He was also among those who pushed for $600 million in disaster aid for the state in late 2021. In recent months, that funding has begun to trickle down to the state.

Regarding his campaign efforts, Kennedy said he is not concerned with those who are running against him.

“I’m gonna run on my record,” said Kennedy. “I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished. I’ve gotten a lot of money for Ft. Polk. Being a senator’s more than just being a money collector. It’s about standing up for your people’s values. I made sure Louisiana got its fair share, but I’ve also tried to stand up for Louisiana values.”

