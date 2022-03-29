Pineville PD begins using ‘Neighbors’ app to monitor crime

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is stepping into the social media world as a means of monitoring crime.

Using the Neighbors app made by Ring, Pineville PD can see crime reports that include videos and pictures uploaded to the app by Pineville residents. Neighbors app users are able to see what their neighbors have posted, and are alerted to potential crimes in their area. The app is free to download and can be used by anyone, even if they are not a ring customer.

Pineville PD has been using the Neighbors app for around one week and has already been investigating crimes reported on the app.

“We’re already working on two cases, one on theft, and one on a suspicious person, which will probably be a burglary suspect,” said Pineville PD Deputy Chief Darrell Basco. “The people that knew we were on this social media network have uploaded their camera footage to it and we’re able to see it and react the next day instead of having to go through a multi-stage process and going ‘hey, do you have a doorbell camera?’”

Victims are still urged to call 911 in an emergency, but Pineville PD said the app is a different way folks can use if they are the victim of a theft or another petty crime that otherwise would not be reported.

“If someone thinks ‘hey, I don’t want to involve the police or burden the police with a car coming out,’ they upload it, we monitor it and the next day we will have a community police officer or a patrol officer contact them and get more information from it. So, the more we know about crime, the better it helps us prevent future crime,” said Basco.

The Alexandria Police Department said it is not currently using the Neighbors app, but it is something they are looking into.

