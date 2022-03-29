Sen. John Kennedy visits NRBIA

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Sen. John Kennedy, who is running for a second term in the November election, made a stop in Pineville on March 28, 2022, discussing the big issues coming out of the nation’s capital with Central Louisiana business leaders and officials.

Kennedy emphasized wanting to bring oil and gas production back to the U.S., instead of relying on other foreign countries. He said he is all for different kinds of energy, but his car “doesn’t run on pixie dust.”

On election integrity, Kennedy said we should go back to an election day, not an election month. However, he followed that by saying he was not against mail-in and early voting.

On Supreme Court nominee Kentanji Brown Jackson, Kennedy said he went into the hearing with an open mind but was disappointed she did not share her judicial philosophy or say anything of substance. However, he did not indicate how he would vote.

Kennedy said the U.S. should not be the world’s policeman, but Ukraine needs help.

”We’ve got to help them,” said Kennedy. “I’m not talking about sending American troops. I’m not talking about sending American planes. I’m not talking about sending American pilots. I’m talking about the free world standing up to this bully and sending the people of Ukraine what they need to fight.”

The Senator also took questions from the audience. Mayor Clarence Fields asked him about the VA hospital’s suggested closure. In response, Kennedy said the Secretary of the U.S. Dept. of Veteran’s Affairs cannot make the decision unilaterally, and he will “run right into hell and back to save that hospital.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.