State Police still seeking missing Scott woman and vehicle

MISSING: Ella Quiana Goodie
MISSING: Ella Quiana Goodie(LSP)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT
The following information has been provided by Louisiana State Police:

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations is assisting the Scott Police Department in attempting to locate Ella Quiana Goodie of Scott, Louisiana. She was last seen on March 9, 2022.

Investigators have also yet to locate her vehicle, a Black 2012 Audi Q5 SUV, possibly displaying Texas license plate NRN 6551. The vehicle license plate may have been removed. The vehicle could also have a Lyft sticker mounted on the front windshield.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Goodie or her vehicle, please contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or the Louisiana State Police at 318-484-2194.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.

