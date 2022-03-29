STORM BLOG: The latest on closures and severe weather information

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We are working to compile a list of closures and severe weather information. Check back for more updates.

CLOSURES:

Achievable Dreams Christian Academy

Alexandria Country Day School (Both campuses)

Alpine Christian

Avoyelles Parish Catholic Schools

Grant Parish Public Schools

Giggles and Hugs Learning Center

Guardian Angel Kiddie College

Heavenly Care Child Development Center 1, 2 and 3

Hope Baptist in Alexandria

Kastle for Kids

Kollege Kamp

Lil Red Wagon of Cenla Childcare Center

Living Hope ABA

LouLou’s Child Care LLC

Natchitoches Parish Catholic Schools

Polly’s Too

Precious Beginnings Academy

Rapides Parish Library (All locations)

Rapides Parish Public Schools

Rapides Parish Catholic Schools

The Arc Rapides

TOTally Kids Child Care

City of Alexandria Preps:

The City of Alexandria is preparing for a significant storm predicted to move through Alexandria during the day Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Crews are preparing for severe weather which may cause power outages as well as downed trees and limbs.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles indicates tornadoes, damaging wind, lightning and hail are possible, listing the Alexandria area as a 4 out of 5 risk. The primary threat is damaging winds, with gusts in excess of 60 mph possible. Rainfall is not expected to be severe and flooding is not expected.

Alexandria residents can get free weather alerts from the City of Alexandria via email, text or telephone. Go to www.cenlaready.com to sign up.

ATRANS bus service is expected to run on its regular schedule but could suspend operations or alter schedules if wind levels get too high for safe operation. All other city services are currently expected to operate as regularly scheduled.

Power outages and other issues may be reported using the AlexConnects app. Downed wires, poles, and other electrical equipment should be reported to the Electric Distribution Department at (318) 473-1301. Remember to stay away from downed lines as they may still be energized. Also, residents should stay indoors and off the roads if possible during any storm and exercise extreme caution while driving after a storm as crews and equipment may be clearing debris and making repairs along roads throughout the city.

City of Pineville Preps:

Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields shares the latest on the city's preps for the severe weather coming on March 30.

