Tribes condemn hotel owner’s comment that Native Americans are not allowed on property after shooting

A class-action lawsuit was filed Wednesday by the Indigenous-led organization NDN Collective for alleged discrimination against the Native American population.
By Jeffrey Lindblom and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN/Gray News) - Native American tribes in South Dakota gathered together Saturday to condemn racist comments made by the owner of a hotel and sports bar in Rapid City.

The comments were made by Connie Uhre, one of the owners of the Grand Gateway Hotel. In a since deleted social media post, she said they were banning Native Americans, according to KEVN.

“We will no longer allow any Native American on property,” she posted March 20.

The comments were made after a shooting occurred in one of the hotel’s rooms, which left one person seriously injured. Police arrested 19-year-old Quincy Bear Robe and charged him with aggravated assault.

The suit also alleged that the hotel employed armed guards in the lobby to intimidate potential Indigenous patrons. The hotel allegedly claimed it did not rent out to locals.

A representative with NDN Collective said she attempted to check into the hotel but was denied.

The suit alleges that the claim was a pretext used to discriminate against the representative, and that other NDN members were confronted by a hostile manager when they attempted to check in as well.

“The Great Sioux Nation hereby condemns the blatant racism that is coming from the owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel, and its subsidiaries in Rapid City,” said Scott Herman, President of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

Nick Uhre, Connie Uhre’s son and manager of the hotel, said in a statement to KOTA that there was no policy banning Native Americans, and they are welcome.

“We’re tired of this b-------,” said Kevin Killer, president of the Oglala Lakota Sioux Tribe. “Honestly, we are. I get profiled almost every single day; I know that. You just have to take a stand at a certain point.”

Five tribal leaders signed a notice of trespass. They indicated the hotel has violated terms of a treaty made with the Sioux in 1868 based on the location of the hotel, and the racist comments violate Article One of the treaty.

“This is who we are as descendants of the 1851 and 1868 treaty,” Killer said.

Herman says they served the notice of trespass Saturday, and they are instructing the hotel and its subsidiaries to vacate the premises or be held liable.

The Great Sioux Nation said they are willing to take the actions needed to end racism on the treaty lands indefinitely.

These actions include boycotting Rapid City, pressuring the city council to revoke business licenses, and filing hate crime charges against the owner of the hotel, among other actions.

“A lot has transpired here in the last few days and a lot more to come,” said Peter Lengkee, chairman of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe. “It’s with the future generations in mind that we do this.”

Harold C. Frazier, chairman of the Cheyenne-River Sioux Tribe, said people should start treating Native Americans with respect and dignity.

“Just treat us as humans and I think that would go a long way,” he said.

