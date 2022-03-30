Advertisement

Father fatally shoots son, who was armed during confrontation, St. Charles sheriff says

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ROSE, La. (WVUE) - A father in St. Charles Parish fatally shot his son Tuesday after a tense confrontation in which the son was heavily armed, the sheriff says.

Authorities say that the incident occurred in the 200 block of Dianne Drive around 5:30 p.m.

The sheriff says that when deputies arrived at the residence, they found a 21-year-old man dead on the scene. Detectives learned that the 21-year-old arrived at his parents’ home wearing a ballistic (bulletproof) vest and was armed with a semi-automatic handgun. He allegedly began arguing with his mother as his father returned home.

The tense confrontation escalated to the point where the son drew a handgun at his father. In turn, the father grabbed his own gun, fatally shooting the son.

The sheriff said the 21-year-old has a history of unstable and violent behavior and has been the subject of strong psychiatric care.

Deputies say that the incident is domestic in nature.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. More information will be released when available.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact Detective Jenni Barrette with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-783-6807.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

STORM BLOG: The latest on closures and severe weather information
1 dead, another injured in Alexandria shootings
Brandon Francisco was arrested in Missouri on active warrants out of Rapides Parish.
Person of interest in Louisiana missing persons case arrested on warrants out of Rapides Parish
Alexandria juvenile shot at, but not injured, on Levin Street
Alaina Cole
Houma woman accused of driving stolen vehicle to Grant Parish to bond out boyfriend

Latest News

A Med Express Ambulance
“More ambulances save more lives”: Med Express hoping Alexandria approves multiple ambulance services
Med Express hoping Alexandria approves multiple ambulance services
STORM BLOG: The latest on closures and severe weather information
Rapides Parish sheriff discusses preps for March 30 severe weather