“More ambulances save more lives”: Med Express hoping Alexandria approves multiple ambulance services

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council has been exploring the idea of potentially having more than one ambulance provider in the city, a decision Med Express said would create cheaper prices and quicker response times for those during an emergency.

Acadian Ambulance has been under contract with the City of Alexandria for the past 27 years as the sole ambulance provider.

“More ambulances save more lives,” said Tanya Chatman, the Director of Marketing for Med Express. “I can’t imagine anyone thinking that it would not be a good idea to have another ambulance provider.”

Chatman said locally, the current ambulance to resident ratio is approximately 1:18,000. That’s compared to other areas like St. Landry Parish where the ratio drops to 1:7,000.

In a time when there is a current shortage of health care workers, Chatman said there are more than enough medical needs and calls in Alexandria for more than just one ambulance provider to operate from.

“When facilities have extended wait times, they contact us because if it’s been a substantial amount of time that they are having to wait, they can contact us to come and help them out,” said Chatman.

In some cases, Chatman added that Acadian Ambulance will actually roll calls to Med Express.

“They may be busy with another call somewhere or just outside of the service area, and we can take those calls,” said Chatman.

According to Med Express, having competition would give residents the option to choose which ambulance service they want to use during an emergency. If the ordinance passes with the city council, residents would be able to call the provider of their choice, or in the event of a 911 emergency, be able to request a specific ambulance provider.

Chatman also said adding competition would allow for cheaper rates.

“Competitive rates are always cheaper than a monopoly rate,” said Chatman. “There’s only one rate with monopoly and with competitive, you’re going to compete and offer the better prices. Where there is wiggle room, you can offer better prices to help the consumer.”

Med Express did tell KALB that they are not looking to become the City of Alexandria’s sole ambulance provider. Acadian is still under contract through 2024.

The City Council is expected to vote on if they are going to allow for more than one ambulance provider or not in the city at the April 19 council meeting.

