Pineville pitches shutout against ASH to take over as top team in District 2-5A

Domangue has the highlights from the high school softball matchup between the ASH Trojans and the Pineville Rebels.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Rebels wanted some revenge because they lost to ASH earlier in the year, and on March 29, 2022, they beat their rival 5-0.

The Rebels got hot in the fourth inning, getting a solo RBI. Then, the next at-bat Bevan Harnett sends one out of the park for a two-run homer.

ASH’s offense could not put together a run while Pineville added two more after the fourth to beat the Trojans 5-0.

Erin Cooper finished two of four with a double and an RBI. Bevan Harnett had an HR and 3RBI.

With this win, the Rebels will claim first place in District 5A, hoping it stays that way for the rest of the season.

