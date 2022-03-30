Power Updates for Cenla

Cleco assessing damage and making repairs in areas where it’s safe while storm passes

Severe weather moved through Cleco’s service territory earlier today causing power outages for approximately 11,000 customers.

The line of thunderstorms impacted many of the parishes Cleco serves with Rapides having the largest number of outages, at this time.

“Cleco crews, along with local contractor crews, have been mobilized to respond to these weather-related power outages,” said Clint Robichaux, manager of distribution operations support. “According to the latest weather forecast, the thunderstorms will continue to move eastward throughout the rest of the day. As such, the number of outages is likely to increase. In the meantime, we ask customers and all those in the affected areas to listen to local and national weather reports and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property.”

As of 3 p.m., Cleco had 7,284 customers without power due to the thunderstorms. For the latest outage numbers, visit Cleco’s storm center at www.cleco.com/residential-commercial/storm-center

Cleco March 30 3:30 Update (Source: Cleco)

City of Alexandria:

City of Alexandria Utiliy System crews responded to scattered power outages from damaging winds associated with a strong line of storms that moved through Alexandria this afternoon.

The bulk of outages was along Louisiana Highway 28 West in the vicinity of Holy Savior Menard Central High School and in the Martin Park area. Approximately 2,500 customers lost power at some point during the storm which brought winds in excess of 50 mph. All customers who can take power are expected to be restored by sundown. Any resident without power should call 318-473-1301 to report the outage.

While there was some minor street flooding during the height of the rainstorm and reports of limbs and some trees down, there were no significant reports of damage in the City.

Alexandria residents are reminded they can get free weather alerts from the City of Alexandria via email, text or telephone. Go to www.cenlaready.com to sign up. Also, the AlexConnects app makes reporting issues like power outages and storm damage easy. The free app is available for Apple and Android devices.

Lates from Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc

As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, Beci crews are working to restore power to more than 11,000 members.

Strong wind gusts knocked down limbs and trees in BECi’s seven parish service areas. The majority of the damage is in Anacoco, DeRidder, Dry Creek, Moss Bluff and Ragley with individual outages throughout the remaining area. BECi crews as well as local and out-of-state contractors were called in to assist with restoration.

BECi will provide more details throughout the evening. We ask that you stay clear of any downed lines and to call 1-888-367-0275 to report any hazardous situation. We appreciate your patience.

