RPSO seeking help in locating missing man

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing man.

Johnny Ray Clay is described as a 67 year old black male, 5′ 11″ tall, 165 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Clay was reported missing from the Shirley Street area off of North Bolton (LA Highway 1 N).

Clay was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans (similar to the photo) around 8 p.m. on March 29, near the Bolton Avenue and Jackson Street area.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Clay, please contact RPSO at 318-473-6700 or Detective Chris Beaubouef at 318-473-6727.

