Advertisement

RPSO seeking help in locating missing man

Johnny Ray Clay
Johnny Ray Clay(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing man.

Johnny Ray Clay is described as a 67 year old black male, 5′ 11″ tall, 165 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.  Clay was reported missing from the Shirley Street area off of North Bolton (LA Highway 1 N).

Clay was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans (similar to the photo) around 8 p.m. on March 29, near the Bolton Avenue and Jackson Street area.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Clay, please contact RPSO at 318-473-6700 or Detective Chris Beaubouef at 318-473-6727.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

STORM BLOG: The latest on closures and severe weather information
Israel Jermaine Williams
Alexandria man accused of 100 counts of 1st-degree rape
A father in St. Charles Parish fatally shot his son Tuesday after a tense confrontation in...
Father fatally shoots son, who was armed during confrontation, St. Charles sheriff says
Alexandria physician pleads guilty to workers’ comp fraud conspiracy

Latest News

Kevin Brown
APD seeking suspect of stabbing victim
William Kevin Jones
Alexandria man accused of possessing ½ pound of meth
KALB’s Golden Apple Award
Julius Mays, Bunkie's newly-elected police chief.
Get to know Julius Mays, Bunkie’s Police Chief-Elect
Christine Dupuy - Golden Apple Winner