Voter registration deadlines for April 30 Municipal General Election

(Source: MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT
The following was provided to us by the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding Louisianians that the deadlines to register to vote in the April 30 Municipal General Election are fast approaching. The in-person or by mail registration deadline is Wednesday, March 30, and the deadline for registering through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Saturday, April 9. These deadlines are for citizens who have never registered to vote as well as voters who would like to make changes to their registration.

Citizens may check their registration or register to vote online at www.GeauxVote.com; at their parish’s Registrar of Voters Office; while obtaining services at the Office of Motor Vehicles, public assistance agencies, public schools, colleges and libraries; or by mail. Louisianians can also utilize the GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app to access registration, ballot and polling place information.

After registering, voters should download the GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app. The app provides registration information as well as voting districts, sample ballots, polling place information and election results.

Early voting for the April 30 election is scheduled for Saturday, April 16 through Saturday, April 23 (excluding Sunday, April 17), from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information about the Secretary of State’s Elections Division, visit www.GeauxVote.com or call 225.922.0900.

Copyright 2022 Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. All rights reserved.

