Four Cenla athletes named to 2022 LHSCA/LBCA All-Star team

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Four high school baseball stars will be representing Central Louisiana on the 2022 LHSCA/LBCA All-Star Team.

On the team from the East, Tioga’s Hayden Toal was one of seven pitchers selected. The senior southpaw is currently committed to playing collegiate ball at Louisiana Tech.

For the West team, three local stars will be teaming up. At first base, Rosepine’s Ethan Frey was one of two athletes selected for that position. The former ACA Athlete of the Week selection recently posted a game where he hit three homeruns. Frey is committed to playing at LSU.

Calvin’s Wayne Huckaby was one of six players selected in the outfield. A multi-sport athlete for the Cougars, Huckaby helped lead his team to the state championship in basketball earlier this month.

Lastly, Many’s AJ Manasco was picked as one of two all-star designated hitters for the West. The Many senior is committed to playing at LSU-Shreveport.

The All-Star Game will be May 20-21 at Louisiana Christian University.

