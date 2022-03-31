Goff, Killian highlight 2022 LSWA Class C All-State basketball team
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The Louisiana Sports Writers Association released its 2022 Class C All-State Basketball team.
Atlanta’s Princis Goff claimed Outstanding Player honors after averaging an eye-popping 36 points, 19 rebounds, five assists and four steals per game in her season campaign. The former ACA Athlete of the Week passed the 1,000 point milestone this year while recording eight 40 point games and two 50 point games.
Hornbeck’s Matthew Killian also earned Class C Coach of the Year after leading the Hornets to its first state tournament appearance since 2010. Killian led his alma mater to a 22-12 record this past season.
The Class C State Champions, Hicks, placed two players on the all-state team.
Below is the full all-state team list. In bold are the players/coaches from Central Louisiana.
BOYS:
OUSTANDING PLAYER: John-Paul Ricks - Jehovah Jireh
COACH OF THE YEAR: Isaac Fontenot-Amedee - Family Christian
FIRST TEAM
- John-Paul Ricks - Jehovah Jireh
- Terrance James - Gibsland Coleman
- Bryson Martin - Family Christian
- Joseph Adams - Calvin
- Derwin Ancar - Phoenix
SECOND TEAM
- Chance Martin - Family Christian
- Braxton Basco - Simpson
- Brady Alexander - Hornbeck
- Dontarias Coleman - Gibsland Coleman
- Wayne Curtis Huckaby - Calvin
HONORABLE MENTION
A.J. Allen - Claiborne Christian; Brayden Cutts - Simpson; Quay Seaberry - St. Joseph Plaucheville; Jaggar Thibodeaux - Northside Christian; Tyren Johnson - Plainview; C.J. Scott - Pleasant Hill; Rondell Battle - Phoenix; Jaren Mitcham - Hornbeck
GIRLS:
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Princis Goff - Atlanta
COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Killian - Hornbeck
FIRST TEAM:
- Princis Goff - Atlanta
- Lauren Quinn - Hicks
- Samora Sampson - Gibsland Coleman
- Malaysia Tate - Summerfield
- Hannah Dahlhoff - Hornbeck
SECOND TEAM:
- Avery Coffman - Hicks
- Lexy Robinson - Claiborne Christian
- Lauren Rachal - Family Christian
- Zoey Fee - Plainview
- Riley Haus - Evans
HONORABLE MENTION:
Jamiya Addison - Phoenix; Kennedie Harrison - Starks; Hope Cauthron - Reeves; Olivia Rabalais - St. Joseph Plaucheville; Camryn Cartinez - Ebarb; Ke’Honesty Williams - Gibsland Coleman; Alaysia Combs - Summerfield; Emily Head - Claiborne Christian
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.