Goff, Killian highlight 2022 LSWA Class C All-State basketball team

Princis Goff earns Most Outstanding Player in Class C
Princis Goff earns Most Outstanding Player in Class C
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The Louisiana Sports Writers Association released its 2022 Class C All-State Basketball team.

Atlanta’s Princis Goff claimed Outstanding Player honors after averaging an eye-popping 36 points, 19 rebounds, five assists and four steals per game in her season campaign. The former ACA Athlete of the Week passed the 1,000 point milestone this year while recording eight 40 point games and two 50 point games.

Hornbeck’s Matthew Killian also earned Class C Coach of the Year after leading the Hornets to its first state tournament appearance since 2010. Killian led his alma mater to a 22-12 record this past season.

The Class C State Champions, Hicks, placed two players on the all-state team.

Below is the full all-state team list. In bold are the players/coaches from Central Louisiana.

BOYS:

OUSTANDING PLAYER: John-Paul Ricks - Jehovah Jireh

COACH OF THE YEAR: Isaac Fontenot-Amedee - Family Christian

FIRST TEAM

  • John-Paul Ricks - Jehovah Jireh
  • Terrance James - Gibsland Coleman
  • Bryson Martin - Family Christian
  • Joseph Adams - Calvin
  • Derwin Ancar - Phoenix

SECOND TEAM

  • Chance Martin - Family Christian
  • Braxton Basco - Simpson
  • Brady Alexander - Hornbeck
  • Dontarias Coleman - Gibsland Coleman
  • Wayne Curtis Huckaby - Calvin

HONORABLE MENTION

A.J. Allen - Claiborne Christian; Brayden Cutts - Simpson; Quay Seaberry - St. Joseph Plaucheville; Jaggar Thibodeaux - Northside Christian; Tyren Johnson - Plainview; C.J. Scott - Pleasant Hill; Rondell Battle - Phoenix; Jaren Mitcham - Hornbeck

GIRLS:

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Princis Goff - Atlanta

COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Killian - Hornbeck

FIRST TEAM:

  • Princis Goff - Atlanta
  • Lauren Quinn - Hicks
  • Samora Sampson - Gibsland Coleman
  • Malaysia Tate - Summerfield
  • Hannah Dahlhoff - Hornbeck

SECOND TEAM:

  • Avery Coffman - Hicks
  • Lexy Robinson - Claiborne Christian
  • Lauren Rachal - Family Christian
  • Zoey Fee - Plainview
  • Riley Haus - Evans

HONORABLE MENTION:

Jamiya Addison - Phoenix; Kennedie Harrison - Starks; Hope Cauthron - Reeves; Olivia Rabalais - St. Joseph Plaucheville; Camryn Cartinez - Ebarb; Ke’Honesty Williams - Gibsland Coleman; Alaysia Combs - Summerfield; Emily Head - Claiborne Christian

