Goff, Killian highlight 2022 LSWA Class C All-State basketball team

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The Louisiana Sports Writers Association released its 2022 Class C All-State Basketball team.

Atlanta’s Princis Goff claimed Outstanding Player honors after averaging an eye-popping 36 points, 19 rebounds, five assists and four steals per game in her season campaign. The former ACA Athlete of the Week passed the 1,000 point milestone this year while recording eight 40 point games and two 50 point games.

Hornbeck’s Matthew Killian also earned Class C Coach of the Year after leading the Hornets to its first state tournament appearance since 2010. Killian led his alma mater to a 22-12 record this past season.

The Class C State Champions, Hicks, placed two players on the all-state team.

Below is the full all-state team list. In bold are the players/coaches from Central Louisiana.

BOYS:

OUSTANDING PLAYER: John-Paul Ricks - Jehovah Jireh

COACH OF THE YEAR: Isaac Fontenot-Amedee - Family Christian

FIRST TEAM

John-Paul Ricks - Jehovah Jireh

Terrance James - Gibsland Coleman

Bryson Martin - Family Christian

Joseph Adams - Calvin

Derwin Ancar - Phoenix

SECOND TEAM

Chance Martin - Family Christian

Braxton Basco - Simpson

Brady Alexander - Hornbeck

Dontarias Coleman - Gibsland Coleman

Wayne Curtis Huckaby - Calvin

HONORABLE MENTION

A.J. Allen - Claiborne Christian; Brayden Cutts - Simpson; Quay Seaberry - St. Joseph Plaucheville; Jaggar Thibodeaux - Northside Christian; Tyren Johnson - Plainview; C.J. Scott - Pleasant Hill; Rondell Battle - Phoenix; Jaren Mitcham - Hornbeck

GIRLS:

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Princis Goff - Atlanta

COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Killian - Hornbeck

FIRST TEAM:

Princis Goff - Atlanta

Lauren Quinn - Hicks

Samora Sampson - Gibsland Coleman

Malaysia Tate - Summerfield

Hannah Dahlhoff - Hornbeck

SECOND TEAM:

Avery Coffman - Hicks

Lexy Robinson - Claiborne Christian

Lauren Rachal - Family Christian

Zoey Fee - Plainview

Riley Haus - Evans

HONORABLE MENTION:

Jamiya Addison - Phoenix; Kennedie Harrison - Starks; Hope Cauthron - Reeves; Olivia Rabalais - St. Joseph Plaucheville; Camryn Cartinez - Ebarb; Ke’Honesty Williams - Gibsland Coleman; Alaysia Combs - Summerfield; Emily Head - Claiborne Christian

