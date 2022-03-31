Advertisement

Lake Charles man accused of sexual abuse of an animal and 100 counts of possession of child pornography

Stephen Simons
Stephen Simons(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of possessing child pornography and sexually abusing an animal, according to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

Stephen Simons, 42, of Lake Charles, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Facility on March 30, 2022, for 10 counts of sexual abuse of an animal and 100 counts of possession of child pornography of a juvenile under the age of 13.

His arrest was the result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations.

