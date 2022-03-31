Louisiana Medicaid launches phone campaign to encourage members to update contact information

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Health:

Louisiana Medicaid has launched a phone campaign to encourage its members to update their contact information. Automated calls will go out to members between the hours of 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The calls will remind members to update their phone number, mailing address and email address.

“When the federal COVID-19 public health emergency ends, we will be reaching out to our members through the mail to complete renewals and to verify eligibility. We don’t know when the public health emergency will end so we are preparing now. It’s critical that we have accurate information to be sure that members receive important notices related to their healthcare coverage,” said Patrick Gillies, Medicaid Executive Director. “We are sharing this information as we begin the phone calls campaign because we want our members to know these calls are legitimate and not a scam. These are recorded messages only. There will not be a Medicaid representative on the phone and we will not be asking for any personal information. The calls will be spread out over the next four to eight weeks.”

If you receive a call, the caller ID will show Louisiana Department of Health.

Members can update their contact information anytime by visiting

mymedicaid.la.gov or by emailing mymedicaid@la.gov.

It is very important for Medicaid beneficiaries to read and respond to all correspondence received from the Louisiana Department of Health during this critical time.

