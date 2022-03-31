LSUA and CLTCC sign 2+2 Articulation MOU for Business

The following has been provided by LSUA:

LSU of Alexandria and Central Louisiana Technical Community College have signed a “2+2 Business Articulation” memorandum of understanding (MOU) that creates a clear and guaranteed transfer pathway from CLTCC’s Associate of Science in Business Administration to LSUA’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

CLTCC students who have met the requirements of the Associate of Science in Business Administration and who apply and are admitted to LSUA will be able to transfer all 60 of their earned hours to LSUA’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

“CLTCC students entering LSUA’s Business Administration program can specialize in a variety of concentrations such as management, marketing, entrepreneurship, financial analysis, international business, information systems, and agribusiness,” said College of Business Dean, Dr. Randall Dupont.

The MOU was developed in the spirit of the attainment goal established by the Board of Regents in its most recent Master Plan. The plan calls for 60% of all working-age adults (ages 25-64) in Louisiana to hold a degree or high-value credential by 2030. Both LSUA and CLTCC hope that the transfer pathway created by the agreement will contribute to statewide efforts to meet this goal.

“Many students enter CLTCC with the intent of transferring from our community college to a 4-year college. Unfortunately, the path to college graduation can be challenging for some students,” said Dr. Heather Poole, Executive Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs at CLTCC. “This agreement with LSUA will help students navigate the transfer pitfalls to ensure an easier, more successful transition. This partnership will save the students time and money.”

“Our goal at LSUA is to reach every CENLA student we can who is interested in pursuing a career requiring a 4-year degree,” said LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil. “Partnering with CLTCC to achieve this goal is a significant step forward that will result in major benefits to students and to advancing workforce development across the region.”

