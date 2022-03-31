Advertisement

LSWA announces Class B All-State basketball team

Rylee Cloud named Class B Outstanding Player
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The Louisiana Sports Writers Association announced the Class B All-State team with many players and coaches from Central Louisiana represented.

Fairview’s Rylee Cloud not only won her third straight state title this past season, but she picked up Outstanding Player honors. In her senior campaign, Cloud averaged 26 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals per game. Despite all the success on the hardwood, Cloud is signed to play collegiate softball at Arkansas. Fairview also placed two more on the all-state team.

Oak Hill’s Coach Kaci West earned Coach of the Year honors after a record-setting year for the Lady Rams. This past season, Oak Hill set a school record for the most wins in a single season and made the state tournament for the first time.

Below is the full all-state team list. In bold are the players/coaches from Central Louisiana.

BOYS:

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Jordan Crawford - Simbsoro

COACH OF THE YEAR: Micah Rasberry - Lacassine

FIRST TEAM

  • Jordan Crawford - Simsboro
  • Kenneth Montgomery - Zwolle
  • Dustin Welch - Anacoco
  • Nick Maryland - Simsboro
  • Aaron Garcia - Lacassine

SECOND TEAM

  • Jamaria Clark - Doyline
  • Chilaydren Newton - Simsboro
  • Bret Jinks - Fairview
  • Chris Williams - Choudrant
  • Ethan Roberts - Saline

HONORABLE MENTION

Brylon Tyler - J.S. Clark; Jamaria Markray - Doyline; Jake Forbes - Holden; Steve Seamons - Forest; Gage Remedies - Florien; Tyren Thomas - Zwolle; Landon Strother - Fairview; Conner Ashford - Lacassine; Bennett Briggs - Christ Episcopal; Decorien Dixon - Country Day University Academy; Alex Kovall - Episcopal of Acadiana; Chase Taylor - Anacoco

GIRLS:

OUSTANDING PLAYER: Rylee Cloud - Fairview

COACH OF THE YEAR: Kaci West - Oak Hill

FIRST TEAM

  • Rylee Cloud - Fairview
  • Alexis Dyer - Oak Hill
  • Bailey Davis - Anacoco
  • Madison Suire - Hathaway
  • Reesie Jinks - Fairview

SECOND TEAM

  • Chloey Guidry - Hathaway
  • Latoya Holmes - Florien
  • Bella Smith - Fairview
  • Cambree Courtney - Holden
  • Natalie Yancy - Glenmora

HONORABLE MENTION

Jalexia Caldwell - Castor; Kylee Portilloz - Choudrant; Cali Deal - Quitman; Ikeia Brown - Simsboro; Lexi Parker - Family Community; Maggie Walker - Stanley; Olivia Sepulvado - Zwolle; Emma Tucker - Oak Hill; Gracie Miller - Midland; Sydnie Cooley - Lacassine; Kaiya Causey - Negreet; Paige Mayo - Anacoco

