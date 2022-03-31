LSWA announces Class B All-State basketball team

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The Louisiana Sports Writers Association announced the Class B All-State team with many players and coaches from Central Louisiana represented.

Fairview’s Rylee Cloud not only won her third straight state title this past season, but she picked up Outstanding Player honors. In her senior campaign, Cloud averaged 26 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals per game. Despite all the success on the hardwood, Cloud is signed to play collegiate softball at Arkansas. Fairview also placed two more on the all-state team.

Oak Hill’s Coach Kaci West earned Coach of the Year honors after a record-setting year for the Lady Rams. This past season, Oak Hill set a school record for the most wins in a single season and made the state tournament for the first time.

Below is the full all-state team list. In bold are the players/coaches from Central Louisiana.

BOYS:

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Jordan Crawford - Simbsoro

COACH OF THE YEAR: Micah Rasberry - Lacassine

FIRST TEAM

Jordan Crawford - Simsboro

Kenneth Montgomery - Zwolle

Dustin Welch - Anacoco

Nick Maryland - Simsboro

Aaron Garcia - Lacassine

SECOND TEAM

Jamaria Clark - Doyline

Chilaydren Newton - Simsboro

Bret Jinks - Fairview

Chris Williams - Choudrant

Ethan Roberts - Saline

HONORABLE MENTION

Brylon Tyler - J.S. Clark; Jamaria Markray - Doyline; Jake Forbes - Holden; Steve Seamons - Forest; Gage Remedies - Florien; Tyren Thomas - Zwolle; Landon Strother - Fairview; Conner Ashford - Lacassine; Bennett Briggs - Christ Episcopal; Decorien Dixon - Country Day University Academy; Alex Kovall - Episcopal of Acadiana; Chase Taylor - Anacoco

GIRLS:

OUSTANDING PLAYER: Rylee Cloud - Fairview

COACH OF THE YEAR: Kaci West - Oak Hill

FIRST TEAM

Rylee Cloud - Fairview

Alexis Dyer - Oak Hill

Bailey Davis - Anacoco

Madison Suire - Hathaway

Reesie Jinks - Fairview

SECOND TEAM

Chloey Guidry - Hathaway

Latoya Holmes - Florien

Bella Smith - Fairview

Cambree Courtney - Holden

Natalie Yancy - Glenmora

HONORABLE MENTION

Jalexia Caldwell - Castor; Kylee Portilloz - Choudrant; Cali Deal - Quitman; Ikeia Brown - Simsboro; Lexi Parker - Family Community; Maggie Walker - Stanley; Olivia Sepulvado - Zwolle; Emma Tucker - Oak Hill; Gracie Miller - Midland; Sydnie Cooley - Lacassine; Kaiya Causey - Negreet; Paige Mayo - Anacoco

