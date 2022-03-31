Path to the Pros: Former Menard star makes 1st career NFL start

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - John Leglue is currently living out his dream of playing in the NFL. He bounced around the league, playing for the Broncos, Saints and Packers before finding a home with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Before playing under the brightest lights, he said the love of the game came from being around his siblings.

“I have two older brothers, and I always used to play backyard football with them,” said Leglue. “I also grew up going to LSU games, watching that environment. It’s been a great experience, especially watching the pregame warm-up. I have always dreamed of it being on the big stage, and I’m happy to be there now”.

John was one of the biggest kids on the Menard Eagles and is grateful for former Head Coach Freddie Hallman, who pushed him to maximize his full potential.

“It was a great opportunity to come out here to play for Coach Hallman,” said Leglue. “He pushed me to become a better player. During my sophomore year, he told me that I have the potential to play college football and honestly that’s what pushed me to work harder, and I ended up getting a scholarship to Tulane.”

New Orleans can be a culture shock coming from Alexandria, but it is an experience worth having.

“It was super cool to be able to go from a small town to a big town like that and see some cultural differences,” said John. “I feel like it definitely enabled me to grow as a person on and off the field.”

His time at Tulane University gave him the utmost confidence to pursue the NFL.

“Good things come to those who that work hard,” said John. The moment I knew I had a shot to pursue my dream is when a couple of agents called me to represent me on the next level.”

John Leglue’s start to the NFL was rough, but he did not give up, as he continues to play with the best of the best from all over the world.

“So I went undrafted to Denver,” said John. “Then I had an opportunity to sign to the practice squad with the Saints. After that, I signed with the Green Bay Packers and was activated in week 15, and we lost in the divisional round of the playoffs. After my time with the Packers, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed me, and I was with them ever since.”

Leglue played with three future Hall Of Fame quarterbacks: Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers. He said that they have all played a huge part in his career, even though he spent a small amount of time with them.

“Drew was the first one in and the last one out,” said Leglue. “There was one time where I thought I was the only person in the building, and he was already there watching a film. Aaron Rodgers was always nice. I didn’t think he knew my name, but around Christmas time he gave me a gift and along with the other linemen, and it’s the small things that go a long way. Ben was amazing he was a leader and in his last year in the Black and Gold, he would always preach about doing things the right way. He took the young guys under his wing and I can’t be more thankful for his leadership.”

John Leglue said no matter the size of the town you come from, it is the extra hours and the drive that you have that will get you to where you want to be.

“It’s super cliche, but hard work never goes unnoticed,” said Leglue. “If you have a chance to go to college, go. It doesn’t matter the level because only five percent get the opportunity, Sports have taken me to a lot of places where I have never imagined going. Make sure you do well in the classroom because the degree will never go away even when sports do.”

