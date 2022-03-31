Advertisement

Tornado confirmed at Toledo Bend

The National Weather Service is surveying damage across the region from Wednesday’s storms
Toledo Bend storm damage
Toledo Bend storm damage(South Toledo Bend Fire Department)
By Rachael Penton
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down on Wednesday at the southern end of the Toledo Bend Reservoir.

An EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 110 mph touched down on the Texas side of the reservoir, traveling for 1.9 miles between 11:41 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Ten homes and camps sustained roof damage, as well as several boat docks and barns. Numerous pine trees were also snapped.

The National Weather Service also announced plans to conduct a storm survey in southern Sabine Parish on Thursday.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

