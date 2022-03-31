Tornado confirmed at Toledo Bend

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down on Wednesday at the southern end of the Toledo Bend Reservoir.

An EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 110 mph touched down on the Texas side of the reservoir, traveling for 1.9 miles between 11:41 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Ten homes and camps sustained roof damage, as well as several boat docks and barns. Numerous pine trees were also snapped.

The National Weather Service also announced plans to conduct a storm survey in southern Sabine Parish on Thursday.

