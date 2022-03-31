Zoo passes available for check-out at Rapides Parish Library

The following has been provided by the Rapides Parish Library:

During the 2021 Summer Reading Program, themed Tails and Tales, the Rapides Parish Library and the Alexandria Zoological Park partnered to bring a series of virtual educational programs to the Rapides Parish community. This year, the partnership continues with the perfect opportunity to allow a sampling of the premier educational and recreational options offered to those lucky enough to call Rapides Parish home.

Community members “otter” know that beginning April 1, 2022, family passes to the Alexandria Zoo will be available for check out at all Rapides Parish Library locations.

Rapides Parish Library Director Celise Reech-Harper stated, “Offering zoo passes for checkout cements a decades-long partnership between two cherished community assets.”

The pass will allow a family of two adults and up to four children to visit the Zoo as many times as they would like during the checkout period. They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis with two passes available at each library branch.

The RPL staff and administration are thrilled to continue providing a sea of educational opportunities, such as a visit to the Zoo, especially on the brink of the Oceans of Possibilities-themed 2022 Summer Reading Program. Dive right in to the fun!

