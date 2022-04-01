Advertisement

22-year-old battling muscular dystrophy dies one week after tornado ravaged home

Maria Celeste Burke, 22, died a week after en EF-3 tornado trapped her under furniture and...
Maria Celeste Burke, 22, died a week after en EF-3 tornado trapped her under furniture and destroyed her home.(Family)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Maria Celeste Burke, a 22-year-old who was rushed to the hospital after an EF-3 tornado destroyed her home, has died, according to family members.

Burke was rushed to the hospital with internal bleeding after the tornado struck. She was stabilized last Thursday. She passed one week later.

The cause of her death is unknown at this time.

Her parents say they were sitting on the couch when rain and wind pushed their home off its cinder blocks, crashing 20 feet away.

The tornado tossed Burke onto the floor, trapping her under furniture. She was helped out of her bedroom window by emergency responders.

Burke battled muscular dystrophy, complicating both her rescue and recovery.

Her parents have been staying with another daughter while they clean up and find a new place to live. They launched a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
Alexandria physician pleads guilty to workers’ comp fraud conspiracy
Kevin Brown
Alexandria stabbing suspect surrenders in Alabama
William Kevin Jones
Alexandria man accused of possessing ½ pound of meth
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say

Latest News

Kevin Brown
Alexandria stabbing suspect surrenders in Alabama
Oakdale Mayor Gene Paul
Recall petition of Oakdale mayor still 350 signatures shy
Peabody Montessori throws a festival to celebrate Louisiana culture
Children’s Advocacy Network recognizes Child Abuse Prevention Month
Local students volunteered their time to help the Garden Club prepare for the Cleanest City...
Student volunteers help clean up Lecompte