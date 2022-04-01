Alexandria stabbing suspect surrenders in Alabama

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Update: The Alexandria Police Department has stated that Kevin Brown, the Alexandria man wanted for the stabbing of a relative, has surrendered himself to police in Alabama. He will be extradited back to the city.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are asking the public for help with locating an Alexandria man wanted in connection with the stabbing of a relative on March 31, 2022.

At around 1:05 p.m. on Loblolly Lane, a woman was found inside her residence with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are looking for Kevin Brown, 54, on the charges of attempted second degree murder. Brown is described as a Black male, approximately 5′ 6″ and 190 pounds.

He was last seen leaving the scene of the incident in a gray or silver Kia 4-door sedan with 20-inch chrome wheels and a temporary license plate.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Kevin Brown, or has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

