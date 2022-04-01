Advertisement

Alexandria stabbing suspect surrenders in Alabama

Kevin Brown
Kevin Brown(APD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Update: The Alexandria Police Department has stated that Kevin Brown, the Alexandria man wanted for the stabbing of a relative, has surrendered himself to police in Alabama. He will be extradited back to the city.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are asking the public for help with locating an Alexandria man wanted in connection with the stabbing of a relative on March 31, 2022.

At around 1:05 p.m. on Loblolly Lane, a woman was found inside her residence with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are looking for Kevin Brown, 54, on the charges of attempted second degree murder. Brown is described as a Black male, approximately 5′ 6″ and 190 pounds.

He was last seen leaving the scene of the incident in a gray or silver Kia 4-door sedan with 20-inch chrome wheels and a temporary license plate.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Kevin Brown, or has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
Alexandria physician pleads guilty to workers’ comp fraud conspiracy
William Kevin Jones
Alexandria man accused of possessing ½ pound of meth
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say

Latest News

Oakdale Mayor Gene Paul
Recall petition of Oakdale mayor still 350 signatures shy
Peabody Montessori throws a festival to celebrate Louisiana culture
Children’s Advocacy Network recognizes Child Abuse Prevention Month
Local students volunteered their time to help the Garden Club prepare for the Cleanest City...
Student volunteers help clean up Lecompte