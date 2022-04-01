Bolton Bears win first-ever powerlifting championship in school’s history

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Bolton Bears have brought back a championship for the first time since 1987.

The Bears won Class 4A Powerlifting Championship, scoring a total of 44 points.

They finished seventh in the class last year and Head Coach Matthew Carmouche said he saw the potential of this team and just felt they needed an extra push.

“Anybody with a consistent work ethic makes the average person be great,” said Carmouche. “It doesn’t matter where you come from, it doesn’t matter the economic or social background differences. These kids hold the pen in their hands, and they are writing the story of their life, and they ended it perfectly with a championship.”

