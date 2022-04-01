Advertisement

Bolton Bears win first-ever powerlifting championship in school’s history

The Bolton Bears have won their first-ever Powerlifting State Championship!
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Bolton Bears have brought back a championship for the first time since 1987.

The Bears won Class 4A Powerlifting Championship, scoring a total of 44 points.

They finished seventh in the class last year and Head Coach Matthew Carmouche said he saw the potential of this team and just felt they needed an extra push.

“Anybody with a consistent work ethic makes the average person be great,” said Carmouche. “It doesn’t matter where you come from, it doesn’t matter the economic or social background differences. These kids hold the pen in their hands, and they are writing the story of their life, and they ended it perfectly with a championship.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
Alexandria physician pleads guilty to workers’ comp fraud conspiracy
Kevin Brown
Alexandria stabbing suspect surrenders in Alabama
William Kevin Jones
Alexandria man accused of possessing ½ pound of meth
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say

Latest News

Pineville falls to District Rivals West Monroe at home
Pineville falls short against district rival West Monroe, 7-3
Pineville falls short against district rival West Monroe, 7-3
Bolton Bears win first-ever powerlifting championship in school’s history
Pineville Rebels softball team ranked nationally for the first time since 2001
FILE - Pineville beats ASH to claim first place in District 5A.
Pineville Rebels softball team ranked nationally for the first time since 2001