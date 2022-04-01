Advertisement

Children’s Advocacy Network recognizes Child Abuse Prevention Month

The Children's Advocacy Network holds an annual prayer vigil on the first day of the month of April for those impacted by abuse and neglect.
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. It’s a time to raise awareness of child abuse and neglect and recognize the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse.

The Children’s Advocacy Network works to make a difference in the lives of abused and neglected children every day. The agency holds an annual prayer vigil on the first day of April, inviting the community to join and pray for children and families in the community who have been impacted by abuse and neglect.

Community leaders, members of local law enforcement agencies and children’s advocacy network advocates attended this year’s vigil at the Pineville flagpole on the riverfront.

“I think one of the biggest things that we desire to do is just the awareness of it,” said Darcy James, a Children’s Advocacy Network board member.

The Children’s Advocacy Networks serves the entire Central Louisiana region. James said the network serves an estimate of over 500 children each year in Rapides Parish alone.

