Advertisement

FEMA announces additional $6M in funds for Hurricane Laura recovery

(Source: FEMA)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $6 million in grant funding for Hurricane Laura recovery in Louisiana, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D.

The funding is part of nearly $38 million in additional federal grant funding for COVID-19 pandemic relief, as well as natural disaster relief for multiple cities, hospitals, and agencies being made available to Louisiana.

A breakdown of the funding earmarked for Hurricane Laura recovery is as follows:

  • $1,143,687.43 to the City of Iowa for Hurricane Laura debris removal.
  • $2,456,550.00 to the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) for infrastructure repairs as a result of Hurricane Larua.
  • $2,505,462.48 to the Louisiana Department of Military for emergency protective measures that were taken as a result of Hurricane Laura.

The funding will be allocated to the State of Louisiana which will be responsible for distributing the funds.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
Alexandria physician pleads guilty to workers’ comp fraud conspiracy
Kevin Brown
Alexandria stabbing suspect surrenders in Alabama
William Kevin Jones
Alexandria man accused of possessing ½ pound of meth
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say

Latest News

Kevin Brown
Alexandria stabbing suspect surrenders in Alabama
Oakdale Mayor Gene Paul
Recall petition of Oakdale mayor still 350 signatures shy
Peabody Montessori throws a festival to celebrate Louisiana culture
Children’s Advocacy Network recognizes Child Abuse Prevention Month
Local students volunteered their time to help the Garden Club prepare for the Cleanest City...
Student volunteers help clean up Lecompte