FEMA announces additional $6M in funds for Hurricane Laura recovery

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $6 million in grant funding for Hurricane Laura recovery in Louisiana, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D.

The funding is part of nearly $38 million in additional federal grant funding for COVID-19 pandemic relief, as well as natural disaster relief for multiple cities, hospitals, and agencies being made available to Louisiana.

A breakdown of the funding earmarked for Hurricane Laura recovery is as follows:

$1,143,687.43 to the City of Iowa for Hurricane Laura debris removal.

$2,456,550.00 to the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) for infrastructure repairs as a result of Hurricane Larua.

$2,505,462.48 to the Louisiana Department of Military for emergency protective measures that were taken as a result of Hurricane Laura.

The funding will be allocated to the State of Louisiana which will be responsible for distributing the funds.

