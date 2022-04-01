Lady Wildcats basketball head coaching job posted on Twitter

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Lady Wildcats surprised a lot of teams last year by finishing top five in the conference. But, what comes as a bigger surprise is that the head coaching position has been posted on Twitter.

According to the WHoopsDirt.com social media page, the posting was put up early on April 1, 2022.

Although we cannot confirm from LCU if this is official yet, this has definitely raised some eyebrows, especially with current head coach Matt Lebato still under contract.

