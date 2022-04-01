Advertisement

Lady Wildcats basketball head coaching job posted on Twitter

FILE - LCU wins the opening-round game of the RRAC Tournament against TAMUT.
FILE - LCU wins the opening-round game of the RRAC Tournament against TAMUT.(Alena Noakes)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Lady Wildcats surprised a lot of teams last year by finishing top five in the conference. But, what comes as a bigger surprise is that the head coaching position has been posted on Twitter.

According to the WHoopsDirt.com social media page, the posting was put up early on April 1, 2022.

Although we cannot confirm from LCU if this is official yet, this has definitely raised some eyebrows, especially with current head coach Matt Lebato still under contract.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
Alexandria physician pleads guilty to workers’ comp fraud conspiracy
Kevin Brown
Alexandria stabbing suspect surrenders in Alabama
William Kevin Jones
Alexandria man accused of possessing ½ pound of meth
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say

Latest News

Pineville falls to District Rivals West Monroe at home
Pineville falls short against district rival West Monroe, 7-3
Pineville falls short against district rival West Monroe, 7-3
Bolton Bears win first-ever powerlifting championship in school’s history
Pineville Rebels softball team ranked nationally for the first time since 2001
FILE - Pineville beats ASH to claim first place in District 5A.
Pineville Rebels softball team ranked nationally for the first time since 2001