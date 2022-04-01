Peabody Montessori throws a festival to celebrate Louisiana culture

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Peabody Montessori Elementary School in Alexandria celebrated all things Louisiana on Friday at a themed festival for students.

The festival is a way for students to learn more about what makes our state so great and included things like a three-piece Cajun band, 70 floats, 30 food tables, a cooking demonstration from a local chef and a visit by Miss Louisiana.

Since Louisiana is a melting pot of different backgrounds, the festival was a great way for students to learn about each other, too.

“The beauty of Peabody Montessori is that we are so multicultural here, our students themselves are a gumbo of cultures,” said Kimberly Ward, the 3rd-grade lead teacher. “Their uniqueness, it really what sets us apart from other schools. And so, to celebrate that with a festival like this, is just really amazing.”

The event is so popular that it has become one of the school traditions students love most.

