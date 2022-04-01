Advertisement

Peabody Montessori throws a festival to celebrate Louisiana culture

Peabody Montessori Elementary School in Alexandria celebrated all things Louisiana on Friday at a themed festival for students.
By Brooke Buford and Ben Gauthier
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Peabody Montessori Elementary School in Alexandria celebrated all things Louisiana on Friday at a themed festival for students.

The festival is a way for students to learn more about what makes our state so great and included things like a three-piece Cajun band, 70 floats, 30 food tables, a cooking demonstration from a local chef and a visit by Miss Louisiana.

Since Louisiana is a melting pot of different backgrounds, the festival was a great way for students to learn about each other, too.

“The beauty of Peabody Montessori is that we are so multicultural here, our students themselves are a gumbo of cultures,” said Kimberly Ward, the 3rd-grade lead teacher. “Their uniqueness, it really what sets us apart from other schools. And so, to celebrate that with a festival like this, is just really amazing.”

The event is so popular that it has become one of the school traditions students love most.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
Alexandria physician pleads guilty to workers’ comp fraud conspiracy
Kevin Brown
Alexandria stabbing suspect surrenders in Alabama
William Kevin Jones
Alexandria man accused of possessing ½ pound of meth
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say

Latest News

Kevin Brown
Alexandria stabbing suspect surrenders in Alabama
Oakdale Mayor Gene Paul
Recall petition of Oakdale mayor still 350 signatures shy
Peabody Montessori throws a festival to celebrate Louisiana culture
Children’s Advocacy Network recognizes Child Abuse Prevention Month
Local students volunteered their time to help the Garden Club prepare for the Cleanest City...
Student volunteers help clean up Lecompte