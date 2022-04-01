Pineville Rebels softball team ranked nationally for the first time since 2001

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Rebels softball team has been on a tear this season with a 25-1 record, currently sitting atop District 5A.

Their play has not only been noticed in the state of Louisiana, but nationally.

These ladies have been ranked 13th in the country. This is the first time they have been ranked this high since 2001, and they are excited because they are seeing that all the extra reps in the summer are paying off.

“We are able to finally show what we have worked so hard for,” said Bevan Hartnett. “It really means a lot that we are ranked that high.”

“Honestly, it wasn’t on any of our minds, but it feels so amazing and literally crazy to think about,” said Lexi Roach. “The only thing we were thinking about was winning one game at a time.”

“I think seeing that we are ranked 13th in the country gave us that extra push,” said Emily Collins. “It gave us the confidence to say ‘why not us? This year is our year. We can do this.’”

The Rebels have seven games left, and they are hoping to keep things rolling heading into the tournament.

