Student volunteers help clean up Lecompte

LECOMPTE, La. (KALB) - In Lecompte, students volunteered their time to help the Garden Club prepare for the Cleanest City Award judging, which takes place on April 8.

Around 50 students from Rapides High School involved in groups like JAG, Fellowship of Christian Students, the Youth Volunteer Corps and Future Farmers of America, were put to work picking up trash, gardening and landscaping local landmarks.

The students involved were happy to help.

“It just shows that we’re proud of our city, and we’re proud to be where we are. We’re not embarrassed to say we’re from Lecompte, but we’re proud to say we’re from Lecompte,” said Luke Peart, JAG Vice President of Civil Awareness.

Through volunteering, students gain valuable life experience.

“It gives our students the opportunity to come out and be a part of the community, and to build that relationship with the community, the town of Lecompte, the Lecompte Garden Club, they get to work with different organizations and be a part of the community,” said JAG specialist Alicia Monroe.

The volunteers also planted an American Holly in front of the historic Smith’s Landing to honor Earth and Arbor Day later this month. The Garden Club appreciated all the help they got from the students beatifying the town of Lecompte.

“With some adult supervisors, and about 50 students, and a lot of pizza, we are able to do a lot in a day,” said Joyce Hoyt Lyford, Lecompte Garden Club Civic Chairman.

This was the first of two clean-up days in Lecompte. The next will be in the fall.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.