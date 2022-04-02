8 tornadoes confirmed in Northwest Louisiana during March 30 storm
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KALB) - The National Weather Service in Shreveport has confirmed, so far, that there was a total of eight confirmed tornadoes that developed in Northwestern portions of Louisiana from the severe weather that passed through the state on March 30:
Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries with any of these confirmed tornadoes across the northwestern part of Louisiana.
https://nwschat.weather.gov/p.php?pid=202204020151-KSHV-NOUS44-PNSSHV
