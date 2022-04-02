8 tornadoes confirmed in Northwest Louisiana during March 30 storm

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KALB) - The National Weather Service in Shreveport has confirmed, so far, that there was a total of eight confirmed tornadoes that developed in Northwestern portions of Louisiana from the severe weather that passed through the state on March 30:

(Source: National Weather Service Shreveport)

Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries with any of these confirmed tornadoes across the northwestern part of Louisiana.

https://nwschat.weather.gov/p.php?pid=202204020151-KSHV-NOUS44-PNSSHV

