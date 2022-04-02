Advertisement

Jim Carrey says he’s retiring from acting

Scene from the Paramount Pictures movie "Sonic The Hedgehog" starring Jim Carrey. | Photo Date:...
Scene from the Paramount Pictures movie "Sonic The Hedgehog" starring Jim Carrey. | Photo Date: 2019(Source: Paramount Pictures via MGN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the world’s best-known movie comedy stars is taking a step back.

Shortly after he celebrated his 60th birthday in January, Jim Carrey said he is planning to retire from acting.

His next movie, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” which is being released on April 8, could be his last.

Carrey said he enjoys being out of the spotlight, painting and spending more time with his family.

The star of “Dumb and Dumber” and “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” will not rule out a comeback. But for now, he said he has done enough.

Click here for more.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
Alexandria physician pleads guilty to workers’ comp fraud conspiracy
Kevin Brown
Alexandria stabbing suspect surrenders in Alabama
William Kevin Jones
Alexandria man accused of possessing ½ pound of meth
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say

Latest News

The President and First Lady attended the commissioning commemoration for the USS Delaware on...
Jill Biden speaks at commissioning of USS Delaware
A jogger runs along a trail in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, Monday, May 3, 2021.
Missing hiker’s body found 2-plus weeks later with dog by his side
A Virginia man admitted to a killing spree in a jailhouse interview.
GRAPHIC: Man admits to killing spree including father, girlfriend in jailhouse interview
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a warning of mines being left behind early...
Zelenskyy: Mines in wake of Russian retreat keep Kyiv unsafe
NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and two Russian cosmonauts have landed back on Earth. (Source: NASA...
Russian space chief: Sanctions could imperil space station