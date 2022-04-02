Jim Carrey says he’s retiring from acting

(CNN) - One of the world’s best-known movie comedy stars is taking a step back.

Shortly after he celebrated his 60th birthday in January, Jim Carrey said he is planning to retire from acting.

His next movie, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” which is being released on April 8, could be his last.

Carrey said he enjoys being out of the spotlight, painting and spending more time with his family.

The star of “Dumb and Dumber” and “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” will not rule out a comeback. But for now, he said he has done enough.

